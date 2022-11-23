Menu
2013 Nissan Altima

104,700 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

104,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363856
  • Stock #: 92503A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DN586953

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92503A
  • Mileage 104,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

