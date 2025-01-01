$15,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Mint Mint cond. SAHARA
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Mint Mint cond. SAHARA
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG3EL313483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn E350 4MATIC 266,000 KM $6,850 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Certified Ready 202,000 KM $6,850 + tax & lic
1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5Speed 240,000 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
$15,800
+ taxes & licensing
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2014 Jeep Wrangler