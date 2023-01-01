Menu
2014 RAM 1500

248,866 KM

Details Description Features

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4X4

2014 RAM 1500

4X4

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

248,866KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10055484
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES129865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 248,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Type: Quad CabStatus: UsedDoors: 4Passengers: 6Kilometers: 248866Exterior Colour: BlackInterior Colour: GreyEngine: 5.7Fuel Type: GasCylinders: 8Transmission: Automatic

Drive: 4x4

 

Options : 3rd Door, 4th Door, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Anti-Theft, Bench Seating, CD Player, Cruise Control, Driver Side Airbag, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Security System, Side Impact Airbag, Tow Package

Financing: Available

Lease/Loan Details: ASK ABOUT OUR FINANCING, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LOW RATES O.A.C!!!

Warranty: Available

Warranty Description: This car will come certified and with a Carfax report

Can you say Hemi? Sorry, couldn't hear you over this 5.7L 8 cylinder beast! Easy switch from 2 wheel drive to two different four wheel options with a turn of a knob. Bench seating to allow 6 people in the 4WD truck.

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

