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Used 2016 Nissan Rogue $7800 with Safety for sale in Peterborough, ON

2016 Nissan Rogue

237,000 KM

Details Features

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Rogue

$7800 with Safety

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14029749.808651254?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31356

2016 Nissan Rogue

$7800 with Safety

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

  1. 1777650109290
  2. 1777650109859
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
237,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6GC858008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
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705-768-XXXX

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705-768-0468

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$7,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2016 Nissan Rogue