$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
705-742-5432
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
91,851KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J83JBB45775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23400A
- Mileage 91,851 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 172,246 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch 107,881 KM $49,699 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL 255,093 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
Call Dealer
705-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
705-742-5432
2018 Ford Edge