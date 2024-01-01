Menu
2018 Ford Edge

91,851 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,851KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J83JBB45775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23400A
  • Mileage 91,851 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

