2019 Kia Stinger

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 3 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459388

9459388 Stock #: 2914

2914 VIN: KNAE25LA9K6050412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 31,325 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.