2020 Ford F-150

79,073 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,073KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP7LFB22971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,073 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3

705-742-5432

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd

705-742-5432

2020 Ford F-150