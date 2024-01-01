$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
705-742-5432
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
79,073KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP7LFB22971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,073 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
2018 Toyota Sienna LE 172,246 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch 107,881 KM $49,699 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL 255,093 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
1555 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M3
Call Dealer
705-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Holiday Ford Lincoln Ltd
705-742-5432
2020 Ford F-150