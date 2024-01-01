Menu
2019 Ford F-150

183,226 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0KKE53705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 183,226 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

