$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
183,226KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP0KKE53705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 183,226 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2020 Kia Rio LX+ 109,179 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento PREMIUM 211,975 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf wolfsburg edition 144,041 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2019 Ford F-150