Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Qashqai

24,951 KM

Details Features

$25,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Qashqai

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10939460
  2. 10939460
  3. 10939460
  4. 10939460
  5. 10939460
  6. 10939460
  7. 10939460
  8. 10939460
  9. 10939460
  10. 10939460
  11. 10939460
  12. 10939460
  13. 10939460
  14. 10939460
  15. 10939460
  16. 10939460
  17. 10939460
  18. 10939460
  19. 10939460
  20. 10939460
  21. 10939460
  22. 10939460
  23. 10939460
  24. 10939460
  25. 10939460
Contact Seller

$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CV8LW268964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5962
  • Mileage 24,951 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2023 Honda HR-V EX-L NAVI for sale in Peterborough, ON
2023 Honda HR-V EX-L NAVI 34,554 KM $39,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 91,937 KM $29,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Versa Note for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Versa Note 53,059 KM $20,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Qashqai