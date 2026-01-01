Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Murano

67,405 KM

Details Features

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14272004

2021 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 14272004
  2. 14272004
  3. 14272004
  4. 14272004
  5. 14272004
  6. 14272004
  7. 14272004
  8. 14272004
  9. 14272004
  10. 14272004
  11. 14272004
  12. 14272004
  13. 14272004
  14. 14272004
  15. 14272004
  16. 14272004
  17. 14272004
  18. 14272004
  19. 14272004
  20. 14272004
  21. 14272004
  22. 14272004
  23. 14272004
  24. 14272004
  25. 14272004
  26. 14272004
  27. 14272004
  28. 14272004
  29. 14272004
  30. 14272004
  31. 14272004
  32. 14272004
Contact Seller

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
67,405KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS3MC135099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra SV 151,655 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Peterborough, ON
2023 Honda Odyssey Touring 93,334 KM $42,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Murano Platinum 67,405 KM $28,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Murano