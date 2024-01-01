$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SE
2022 Nissan Altima
2.5 SE
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4BW4NN303050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,003 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
