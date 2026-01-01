215 km

space

commuting

easy to live with

easy road manners

Meet the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD

a smart family minivan that blends comfort

and confidence for daily life in Peterborough. This used example at Peterborough Kia shows just 1

and practical cargo space. With front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission

this 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD has a fresh and upscale feel that fits family duty

and weekend travel alike. The minivan body style makes access easy for passengers of all ages

while the roomy cabin helps everyone settle in with comfort. At Peterborough Kia

and ready for daily family life

the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD deserves a close look. It offers the space people need