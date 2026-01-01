$46,388+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Carnival
LX+ FWD
2026 Kia Carnival
LX+ FWD
Location
Peterborough Kia
238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
705-741-1188
$46,388
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Off-Black, Cloth Seat Trim
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,215 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD is built for busy households that need flexible passenger room, easy road manners, and practical cargo space. With front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth operation in town and on the highway while keeping everyday driving simple and relaxed.
FEATURES OF THE Carnival Lx+ Fwd
»» Bold minivan design with SUV-like presence
»» Front-wheel drive for confident daily traction
»» Automatic transmission for smooth easy driving
»» Spacious cabin for family travel needs
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Rearview camera supports easier reversing manoeuvres
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants
»» Electronic stability control aids handling
»» Anti-lock braking system supports safer stops
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power shifts
»» Front-wheel drive suits Canadian road conditions
»» Responsive handling for city and highway
»» Low 1,215 km adds fresh value
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Three-row cabin supports family flexibility
»» Easy step-in height helps daily access
»» Climate control helps cabin stay comfortable
»» Practical layout simplifies everyday errands
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Clear infotainment screen supports quick access
»» Bluetooth connectivity helps hands-free communication
»» USB connections support device charging
»» Driver information display keeps data visible
CARGO SPACE
»» Large rear cargo area adds versatility
»» Flexible cabin supports passengers and gear
»» Wide opening helps loading larger items
»» Ideal space for trips and errands
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth ride quality for family comfort
»» Flexible interior for changing needs
»» Easy driving feel in urban traffic
»» Strong value for growing households
Finished in White with a Black interior, this 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD has a fresh and upscale feel that fits family duty, commuting, and weekend travel alike. The minivan body style makes access easy for passengers of all ages, while the roomy cabin helps everyone settle in with comfort.
At Peterborough Kia, this used 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD stands out for shoppers who want modern practicality without the cost of buying brand new. Its very low odometer reading of 1,215 km adds peace of mind and makes it a compelling option for drivers who want a lightly driven vehicle.
If you need a minivan that is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for daily family life, the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD deserves a close look. It offers the space people need, the comfort they want, and the simple usability that makes every trip easier in Peterborough and beyond.
This 2026 Kia Carnival Lx+ Fwd's VIN is: KNDNB5K32T6633265 .
making it a near-new choice with excellent value. Its White exterior and Black interior give it a clean
modern look.
The 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD is built for busy households that need flexible passenger room
it delivers smooth operation in town and on the highway while keeping everyday driving simple and relaxed.
FEATURES OF THE Carnival Lx+ Fwd
»» Bold minivan design with SUV-like presence
»» Front-wheel drive for confident daily traction
»» Automatic transmission for smooth easy driving
»» Spacious cabin for family travel needs
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Rearview camera supports easier reversing manoeuvres
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants
»» Electronic stability control aids handling
»» Anti-lock braking system supports safer stops
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power shifts
»» Front-wheel drive suits Canadian road conditions
»» Responsive handling for city and highway
»» Low 1
215 km adds fresh value
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Three-row cabin supports family flexibility
»» Easy step-in height helps daily access
»» Climate control helps cabin stay comfortable
»» Practical layout simplifies everyday errands
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Clear infotainment screen supports quick access
»» Bluetooth connectivity helps hands-free communication
»» USB connections support device charging
»» Driver information display keeps data visible
CARGO SPACE
»» Large rear cargo area adds versatility
»» Flexible cabin supports passengers and gear
»» Wide opening helps loading larger items
»» Ideal space for trips and errands
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Smooth ride quality for family comfort
»» Flexible interior for changing needs
»» Easy driving feel in urban traffic
»» Strong value for growing households
Finished in White with a Black interior
this used 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD stands out for shoppers who want modern practicality without the cost of buying brand new. Its very low odometer reading of 1
215 km adds peace of mind and makes it a compelling option for drivers who want a lightly driven vehicle.
If you need a minivan that is easy to drive
and the simple usability that makes every trip easier in Peterborough and beyond.
This 2026 Kia Carnival Lx+ Fwd's VIN is: KNDNB5K32T6633265 .
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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705-741-1188