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Meet the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD, a smart family minivan that blends comfort, space, and confidence for daily life in Peterborough. This used example at Peterborough Kia shows just 1,215 km, making it a near-new choice with excellent value. Its White exterior and Black interior give it a clean, modern look. The 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD is built for busy households that need flexible passenger room, easy road manners, and practical cargo space. With front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth operation in town and on the highway while keeping everyday driving simple and relaxed. FEATURES OF THE Carnival Lx+ Fwd »» Bold minivan design with SUV-like presence »» Front-wheel drive for confident daily traction »» Automatic transmission for smooth easy driving »» Spacious cabin for family travel needs ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Rearview camera supports easier reversing manoeuvres »» Multiple airbags help protect occupants »» Electronic stability control aids handling »» Anti-lock braking system supports safer stops PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power shifts »» Front-wheel drive suits Canadian road conditions »» Responsive handling for city and highway »» Low 1,215 km adds fresh value COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Three-row cabin supports family flexibility »» Easy step-in height helps daily access »» Climate control helps cabin stay comfortable »» Practical layout simplifies everyday errands TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Clear infotainment screen supports quick access »» Bluetooth connectivity helps hands-free communication »» USB connections support device charging »» Driver information display keeps data visible CARGO SPACE »» Large rear cargo area adds versatility »» Flexible cabin supports passengers and gear »» Wide opening helps loading larger items »» Ideal space for trips and errands WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth ride quality for family comfort »» Flexible interior for changing needs »» Easy driving feel in urban traffic »» Strong value for growing households Finished in White with a Black interior, this 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD has a fresh and upscale feel that fits family duty, commuting, and weekend travel alike. The minivan body style makes access easy for passengers of all ages, while the roomy cabin helps everyone settle in with comfort. At Peterborough Kia, this used 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD stands out for shoppers who want modern practicality without the cost of buying brand new. Its very low odometer reading of 1,215 km adds peace of mind and makes it a compelling option for drivers who want a lightly driven vehicle. If you need a minivan that is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for daily family life, the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD deserves a close look. It offers the space people need, the comfort they want, and the simple usability that makes every trip easier in Peterborough and beyond. This 2026 Kia Carnival Lx+ Fwds VIN is: KNDNB5K32T6633265 .<p> making it a near-new choice with excellent value. Its White exterior and Black interior give it a clean</p> <p> modern look. The 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD is built for busy households that need flexible passenger room</p> <p> it delivers smooth operation in town and on the highway while keeping everyday driving simple and relaxed. FEATURES OF THE Carnival Lx+ Fwd »» Bold minivan design with SUV-like presence »» Front-wheel drive for confident daily traction »» Automatic transmission for smooth easy driving »» Spacious cabin for family travel needs ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Rearview camera supports easier reversing manoeuvres »» Multiple airbags help protect occupants »» Electronic stability control aids handling »» Anti-lock braking system supports safer stops PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power shifts »» Front-wheel drive suits Canadian road conditions »» Responsive handling for city and highway »» Low 1</p> <p>215 km adds fresh value COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Three-row cabin supports family flexibility »» Easy step-in height helps daily access »» Climate control helps cabin stay comfortable »» Practical layout simplifies everyday errands TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Clear infotainment screen supports quick access »» Bluetooth connectivity helps hands-free communication »» USB connections support device charging »» Driver information display keeps data visible CARGO SPACE »» Large rear cargo area adds versatility »» Flexible cabin supports passengers and gear »» Wide opening helps loading larger items »» Ideal space for trips and errands WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Smooth ride quality for family comfort »» Flexible interior for changing needs »» Easy driving feel in urban traffic »» Strong value for growing households Finished in White with a Black interior</p> <p> this used 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD stands out for shoppers who want modern practicality without the cost of buying brand new. Its very low odometer reading of 1</p> <p>215 km adds peace of mind and makes it a compelling option for drivers who want a lightly driven vehicle. If you need a minivan that is easy to drive</p> <p> and the simple usability that makes every trip easier in Peterborough and beyond. This 2026 Kia Carnival Lx+ Fwds VIN is: KNDNB5K32T6633265 .</p>

2026 Kia Carnival

1,215 KM

Details Description Features

$46,388

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia Carnival

LX+ FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14295647

2026 Kia Carnival

LX+ FWD

Location

Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3

705-741-1188

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Contact Seller

$46,388

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,215KM
VIN KNDNB5K32T6633265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Off-Black, Cloth Seat Trim
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD, a smart family minivan that blends comfort, space, and confidence for daily life in Peterborough. This used example at Peterborough Kia shows just 1,215 km, making it a near-new choice with excellent value. Its White exterior and Black interior give it a clean, modern look.

The 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD is built for busy households that need flexible passenger room, easy road manners, and practical cargo space. With front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth operation in town and on the highway while keeping everyday driving simple and relaxed.

FEATURES OF THE Carnival Lx+ Fwd

»» Bold minivan design with SUV-like presence
»» Front-wheel drive for confident daily traction
»» Automatic transmission for smooth easy driving
»» Spacious cabin for family travel needs

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

»» Rearview camera supports easier reversing manoeuvres
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants
»» Electronic stability control aids handling
»» Anti-lock braking system supports safer stops

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power shifts
»» Front-wheel drive suits Canadian road conditions
»» Responsive handling for city and highway
»» Low 1,215 km adds fresh value

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

»» Three-row cabin supports family flexibility
»» Easy step-in height helps daily access
»» Climate control helps cabin stay comfortable
»» Practical layout simplifies everyday errands

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY

»» Clear infotainment screen supports quick access
»» Bluetooth connectivity helps hands-free communication
»» USB connections support device charging
»» Driver information display keeps data visible

CARGO SPACE

»» Large rear cargo area adds versatility
»» Flexible cabin supports passengers and gear
»» Wide opening helps loading larger items
»» Ideal space for trips and errands

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

»» Smooth ride quality for family comfort
»» Flexible interior for changing needs
»» Easy driving feel in urban traffic
»» Strong value for growing households

Finished in White with a Black interior, this 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD has a fresh and upscale feel that fits family duty, commuting, and weekend travel alike. The minivan body style makes access easy for passengers of all ages, while the roomy cabin helps everyone settle in with comfort.

At Peterborough Kia, this used 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD stands out for shoppers who want modern practicality without the cost of buying brand new. Its very low odometer reading of 1,215 km adds peace of mind and makes it a compelling option for drivers who want a lightly driven vehicle.

If you need a minivan that is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for daily family life, the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD deserves a close look. It offers the space people need, the comfort they want, and the simple usability that makes every trip easier in Peterborough and beyond.

This 2026 Kia Carnival Lx+ Fwd's VIN is: KNDNB5K32T6633265 .

making it a near-new choice with excellent value. Its White exterior and Black interior give it a clean


modern look.

The 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD is built for busy households that need flexible passenger room


it delivers smooth operation in town and on the highway while keeping everyday driving simple and relaxed.

FEATURES OF THE Carnival Lx+ Fwd

»» Bold minivan design with SUV-like presence
»» Front-wheel drive for confident daily traction
»» Automatic transmission for smooth easy driving
»» Spacious cabin for family travel needs

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

»» Rearview camera supports easier reversing manoeuvres
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants
»» Electronic stability control aids handling
»» Anti-lock braking system supports safer stops

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

»» Automatic transmission delivers smooth power shifts
»» Front-wheel drive suits Canadian road conditions
»» Responsive handling for city and highway
»» Low 1


215 km adds fresh value

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

»» Three-row cabin supports family flexibility
»» Easy step-in height helps daily access
»» Climate control helps cabin stay comfortable
»» Practical layout simplifies everyday errands

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY

»» Clear infotainment screen supports quick access
»» Bluetooth connectivity helps hands-free communication
»» USB connections support device charging
»» Driver information display keeps data visible

CARGO SPACE

»» Large rear cargo area adds versatility
»» Flexible cabin supports passengers and gear
»» Wide opening helps loading larger items
»» Ideal space for trips and errands

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

»» Smooth ride quality for family comfort
»» Flexible interior for changing needs
»» Easy driving feel in urban traffic
»» Strong value for growing households

Finished in White with a Black interior


this used 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD stands out for shoppers who want modern practicality without the cost of buying brand new. Its very low odometer reading of 1


215 km adds peace of mind and makes it a compelling option for drivers who want a lightly driven vehicle.

If you need a minivan that is easy to drive


and the simple usability that makes every trip easier in Peterborough and beyond.

This 2026 Kia Carnival Lx+ Fwd's VIN is: KNDNB5K32T6633265 .

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

215 km
space
commuting
easy to live with
easy road manners
Meet the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD
a smart family minivan that blends comfort
and confidence for daily life in Peterborough. This used example at Peterborough Kia shows just 1
and practical cargo space. With front-wheel drive and an automatic transmission
this 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD has a fresh and upscale feel that fits family duty
and weekend travel alike. The minivan body style makes access easy for passengers of all ages
while the roomy cabin helps everyone settle in with comfort. At Peterborough Kia
and ready for daily family life
the 2026 Kia Carnival LX+ FWD deserves a close look. It offers the space people need
the comfort they want

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Peterborough Kia

238 Lansdowne St East, Peterborough, ON K9L 2A3
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$46,388

+ taxes & licensing>

Peterborough Kia

705-741-1188

2026 Kia Carnival