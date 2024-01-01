Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander LS for sale in Pickering, ON

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander

271,089 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1713395768
  2. 1713395768
  3. 1713395768
  4. 1713395768
  5. 1713395768
  6. 1713395768
  7. 1713395768
  8. 1713395768
  9. 1713395769
  10. 1713395768
  11. 1713395768
  12. 1713395768
  13. 1713395769
  14. 1713395768
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
271,089KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4MT31X77Z603467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Hybrid for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Hybrid 309,805 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL 197,085 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 122,374 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander