Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Hybrid for sale in Pickering, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

309,805 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Hybrid

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1713396402
  2. 1713396402
  3. 1713396402
  4. 1713396402
  5. 1713396402
  6. 1713396402
  7. 1713396402
  8. 1713396402
  9. 1713396402
  10. 1713396402
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
309,805KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHEC4A47DA077031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 309,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2018 Kia Forte EX LUXURY for sale in Pickering, ON
2018 Kia Forte EX LUXURY 146,411 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Pickering, ON
2010 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 205,470 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Yukon SLE for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 GMC Yukon SLE 276,401 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid