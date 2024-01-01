Menu
At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

2013 Hyundai Elantra

111,174 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | 4dr Sedan | Automatic | Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Limited | 4dr Sedan | Automatic | Safety Certified

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,174KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE5DH337137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 337137
  • Mileage 111,174 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

2013 Hyundai Elantra