Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS sedan is a sleek and stylish choice! With its modern design, reliable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and comfortable interior, this car is perfect for your daily drives. Plus, the classy black interior and sophisticated gray exterior make a great combination. Dont miss out on this fantastic find!</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

133,576 KM

Details Description Features

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM | PUSH START |

Watch This Vehicle
12430948

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAM | PUSH START |

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

  1. 12430948
  2. 12430948
  3. 12430948
  4. 12430948
  5. 12430948
  6. 12430948
  7. 12430948
  8. 12430948
  9. 12430948
  10. 12430948
  11. 12430948
  12. 12430948
  13. 12430948
  14. 12430948
  15. 12430948
  16. 12430948
  17. 12430948
  18. 12430948
  19. 12430948
  20. 12430948
  21. 12430948
  22. 12430948
  23. 12430948
  24. 12430948
  25. 12430948
  26. 12430948
  27. 12430948
  28. 12430948
  29. 12430948
  30. 12430948
  31. 12430948
Contact Seller

$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,576KM
VIN 3MZBM1V72GM254404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R379
  • Mileage 133,576 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS sedan is a sleek and stylish choice! With its modern design, reliable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and comfortable interior, this car is perfect for your daily drives. Plus, the classy black interior and sophisticated gray exterior make a great combination. Don't miss out on this fantastic find!


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | KEYLESS ENTRY | FOG LIGHTS | MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL for sale in Pickering, ON
2012 Ford Focus SE | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER | KEYLESS ENTRY | FOG LIGHTS | MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL 58,682 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE | CLEAN CARFAX | BACK-UP CAM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLUETOOTH | for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Ford Focus SE | CLEAN CARFAX | BACK-UP CAM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLUETOOTH | 99,158 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE |CLEAN CARFAX|BIG SCREEN|BACK-UP CAM|POWER SEATS|ALLOY WHEELS|HEATED SEATS| for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Ford Fusion SE |CLEAN CARFAX|BIG SCREEN|BACK-UP CAM|POWER SEATS|ALLOY WHEELS|HEATED SEATS| 131,437 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$13,795

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3