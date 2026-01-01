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<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the season? Come on down to Ricks Auto Sales and check out this fantastic used 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather! This eye-catching blue beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its dependable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and efficient ride. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands around town, or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Encore is ready to go.</p><p>This particular 2015 Buick Encore has only seen 51,223km of pavement, meaning it has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability, giving you peace of mind during those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. Its compact SUV/crossover body style offers a great balance of maneuverability and practicality, fitting easily into city parking while still providing ample space for passengers and cargo. This Encore is more than just a vehicle; its a smart choice for those seeking a premium feel without compromise.</p><p>Here are 5 features that really make this 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the intelligent AWD system, ensuring superior traction and stability whether its rain, snow, or shine.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the premium black leather seats, offering unmatched comfort and a sophisticated feel for every journey.</li><li><strong>Buicks Signature QuietRide Technology:</strong> Experience a remarkably serene cabin, thanks to Buicks renowned sound-deadening engineering, allowing for relaxed conversations and an enjoyable drive.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Efficient 1.4L Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Enjoy a peppy yet fuel-conscious performance thats perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile Crossover Design:</strong> The smart SUV/crossover layout provides excellent visibility and flexible cargo space, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>ONE OWNER</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2015 Buick Encore

51,223 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Leather

Watch This Vehicle
14399743

2015 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Leather

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
51,223KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJGSB4FB050764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-102
  • Mileage 51,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the season? Come on down to Rick's Auto Sales and check out this fantastic used 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather! This eye-catching blue beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its dependable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and efficient ride. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands around town, or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Encore is ready to go.

This particular 2015 Buick Encore has only seen 51,223km of pavement, meaning it has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability, giving you peace of mind during those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. Its compact SUV/crossover body style offers a great balance of maneuverability and practicality, fitting easily into city parking while still providing ample space for passengers and cargo. This Encore is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart choice for those seeking a premium feel without compromise.

Here are 5 features that really make this 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather shine:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the intelligent AWD system, ensuring superior traction and stability whether it's rain, snow, or shine.
  • Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the premium black leather seats, offering unmatched comfort and a sophisticated feel for every journey.
  • Buick's Signature QuietRide Technology: Experience a remarkably serene cabin, thanks to Buick's renowned sound-deadening engineering, allowing for relaxed conversations and an enjoyable drive.
  • Smooth and Efficient 1.4L Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy a peppy yet fuel-conscious performance that's perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Spacious and Versatile Crossover Design: The smart SUV/crossover layout provides excellent visibility and flexible cargo space, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
  • ONE OWNER

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2015 Buick Encore