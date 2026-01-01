$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Leather
2015 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Leather
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-102
- Mileage 51,223 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads, no matter the season? Come on down to Rick's Auto Sales and check out this fantastic used 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather! This eye-catching blue beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable black leather interior, making every drive a pleasure. With its dependable 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and efficient ride. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands around town, or heading out for a weekend adventure, this Encore is ready to go.
This particular 2015 Buick Encore has only seen 51,223km of pavement, meaning it has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. The All-Wheel Drive system provides confidence and stability, giving you peace of mind during those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions. Its compact SUV/crossover body style offers a great balance of maneuverability and practicality, fitting easily into city parking while still providing ample space for passengers and cargo. This Encore is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart choice for those seeking a premium feel without compromise.
Here are 5 features that really make this 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather shine:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the intelligent AWD system, ensuring superior traction and stability whether it's rain, snow, or shine.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the premium black leather seats, offering unmatched comfort and a sophisticated feel for every journey.
- Buick's Signature QuietRide Technology: Experience a remarkably serene cabin, thanks to Buick's renowned sound-deadening engineering, allowing for relaxed conversations and an enjoyable drive.
- Smooth and Efficient 1.4L Turbocharged Engine: Enjoy a peppy yet fuel-conscious performance that's perfect for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Spacious and Versatile Crossover Design: The smart SUV/crossover layout provides excellent visibility and flexible cargo space, making it ideal for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
- ONE OWNER
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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