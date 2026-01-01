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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? At Ricks Auto Sales, weve got a fantastic 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Reg Cab 120.5 Express thats ready for its next adventure. This rugged white pickup truck boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive, making it perfectly suited for Canadian roads and off-road excursions alike. With its classic regular cab and a practical 120.5-inch box, this RAM 1500 is designed for versatility and getting the job done, whether youre hauling equipment for work or gearing up for a weekend outdoors.</p><p>Step inside the comfortable gray interior and youll find a truck built for both utility and driver-focused convenience. This 2016 RAM 1500 Express trim is a solid choice for anyone seeking dependable performance. With 150,908 kilometers on the odometer, this RAM has proven its mettle and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the strength and capability RAM trucks are known for.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2016 RAM 1500 Express stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 Power:</strong> Experience the robust performance and satisfying rumble of the iconic HEMI engine, ready to tackle tough jobs and deliver confidence on the road.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain or weather condition with the confidence that comes from the RAMs capable 4-wheel drive system, essential for Canadian driving.</li><li><strong>Rugged Express Trim:</strong> This trim level is built for durability and functionality, focusing on the essential features you need for work and play, without unnecessary frills.</li><li><strong>Versatile 120.5 Box:</strong> The perfect size for hauling a variety of loads, from construction materials to camping gear, this trucks bed offers practical space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Timeless White Exterior:</strong> A clean and classic white exterior gives this RAM 1500 a sharp look that stands the test of time, making it a truck youll be proud to drive.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2016 RAM 1500

150,908 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express

Watch This Vehicle
14523229.825993520?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,908KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JR7AT1GG376523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26-106
  • Mileage 150,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable workhorse that can handle anything you throw at it? At Rick's Auto Sales, we've got a fantastic 2016 RAM 1500 4WD Reg Cab 120.5" Express that's ready for its next adventure. This rugged white pickup truck boasts a powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive, making it perfectly suited for Canadian roads and off-road excursions alike. With its classic regular cab and a practical 120.5-inch box, this RAM 1500 is designed for versatility and getting the job done, whether you're hauling equipment for work or gearing up for a weekend outdoors.

Step inside the comfortable gray interior and you'll find a truck built for both utility and driver-focused convenience. This 2016 RAM 1500 Express trim is a solid choice for anyone seeking dependable performance. With 150,908 kilometers on the odometer, this RAM has proven its mettle and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the strength and capability RAM trucks are known for.

Here are five features that make this 2016 RAM 1500 Express stand out:

  • Legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 Power: Experience the robust performance and satisfying rumble of the iconic HEMI engine, ready to tackle tough jobs and deliver confidence on the road.
  • Go-Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain or weather condition with the confidence that comes from the RAM's capable 4-wheel drive system, essential for Canadian driving.
  • Rugged Express Trim: This trim level is built for durability and functionality, focusing on the essential features you need for work and play, without unnecessary frills.
  • Versatile 120.5" Box: The perfect size for hauling a variety of loads, from construction materials to camping gear, this truck's bed offers practical space for all your needs.
  • Timeless White Exterior: A clean and classic white exterior gives this RAM 1500 a sharp look that stands the test of time, making it a truck you'll be proud to drive.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2016 RAM 1500