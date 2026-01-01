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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, now available at Ricks Auto Sales! This Forester is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, ready to tackle both city streets and weekend adventures. Its sleek silver exterior and sophisticated black interior give it a timeless appeal, while its renowned Subaru all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This Forester is ready for a new owner with 131,765km on the odometer.</p><p>This particular model is the Limited trim, meaning its packed with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth and efficient CVT transmission makes every drive a pleasure, and the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether youre commuting to work or planning a family getaway, the Forester offers the versatility and dependability you need.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2017 Subaru Forester a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with Subarus legendary AWD system, providing superior grip and control.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open road with a gorgeous view of the sky above, perfect for those sunny Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort with plush, heated leather seats, keeping you cozy all year round.</li><li><strong>EyeSight Driver Assist System:</strong> Drive with confidence, thanks to Subarus advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cargo Area:</strong> Easily accommodate your gear with a generous cargo area, perfect for family vacations or trips to the hardware store.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2017 Subaru Forester

131,765 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13986069.807155544?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2017 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
131,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJEJC6HH539152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, now available at Rick's Auto Sales! This Forester is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, ready to tackle both city streets and weekend adventures. Its sleek silver exterior and sophisticated black interior give it a timeless appeal, while its renowned Subaru all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This Forester is ready for a new owner with 131,765km on the odometer.

This particular model is the Limited trim, meaning it's packed with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth and efficient CVT transmission makes every drive a pleasure, and the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're commuting to work or planning a family getaway, the Forester offers the versatility and dependability you need.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2017 Subaru Forester a must-see:

  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's legendary AWD system, providing superior grip and control.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road with a gorgeous view of the sky above, perfect for those sunny Canadian days.
  • Heated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with plush, heated leather seats, keeping you cozy all year round.
  • EyeSight Driver Assist System: Drive with confidence, thanks to Subaru's advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.
  • Spacious Cargo Area: Easily accommodate your gear with a generous cargo area, perfect for family vacations or trips to the hardware store.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2017 Subaru Forester