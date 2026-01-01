$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited
2017 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this stunning 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited, now available at Rick's Auto Sales! This Forester is the perfect blend of practicality and comfort, ready to tackle both city streets and weekend adventures. Its sleek silver exterior and sophisticated black interior give it a timeless appeal, while its renowned Subaru all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. This Forester is ready for a new owner with 131,765km on the odometer.
This particular model is the Limited trim, meaning it's packed with premium features designed to enhance your driving experience. The smooth and efficient CVT transmission makes every drive a pleasure, and the spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Whether you're commuting to work or planning a family getaway, the Forester offers the versatility and dependability you need.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2017 Subaru Forester a must-see:
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with Subaru's legendary AWD system, providing superior grip and control.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy the open road with a gorgeous view of the sky above, perfect for those sunny Canadian days.
- Heated Leather Seats: Experience ultimate comfort with plush, heated leather seats, keeping you cozy all year round.
- EyeSight Driver Assist System: Drive with confidence, thanks to Subaru's advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Easily accommodate your gear with a generous cargo area, perfect for family vacations or trips to the hardware store.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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