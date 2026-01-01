$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
2019 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this sleek, black 2019 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE, available now at Rick's Auto Sales! This Terrain is ready to impress with its bold design and comfortable interior. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, it's perfect for family trips, weekend getaways, or simply navigating the city streets. This Terrain has 132,966km on the odometer.
This well-maintained GMC Terrain offers a smooth and confident driving experience, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission. The SLE trim level provides a host of convenient features and modern amenities, making every drive a pleasure. This SUV is ready to become your trusted companion on the road, offering both practicality and style.
Here are a few of the features that make this Terrain stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer those winter roads with confidence.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with a timeless and stylish look.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get great fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
- CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rick's Auto Sales
Email Rick's Auto Sales
Rick's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-835-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-835-5005