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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this sleek, black 2019 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE, available now at Ricks Auto Sales! This Terrain is ready to impress with its bold design and comfortable interior. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, its perfect for family trips, weekend getaways, or simply navigating the city streets. This Terrain has 132,966km on the odometer.</p><p>This well-maintained GMC Terrain offers a smooth and confident driving experience, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission. The SLE trim level provides a host of convenient features and modern amenities, making every drive a pleasure. This SUV is ready to become your trusted companion on the road, offering both practicality and style.</p><p>Here are a few of the features that make this Terrain stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer those winter roads with confidence.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement wherever you go with a timeless and stylish look.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Get great fuel economy without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2019 GMC Terrain

132,966 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Watch This Vehicle
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2019 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,966KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV3KL348922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Look no further than this sleek, black 2019 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE, available now at Rick's Auto Sales! This Terrain is ready to impress with its bold design and comfortable interior. With seating for five and plenty of cargo space, it's perfect for family trips, weekend getaways, or simply navigating the city streets. This Terrain has 132,966km on the odometer.

This well-maintained GMC Terrain offers a smooth and confident driving experience, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission. The SLE trim level provides a host of convenient features and modern amenities, making every drive a pleasure. This SUV is ready to become your trusted companion on the road, offering both practicality and style.

Here are a few of the features that make this Terrain stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer those winter roads with confidence.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with a timeless and stylish look.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get great fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
  • CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-5005

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2019 GMC Terrain