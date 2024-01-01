Menu
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

111,116 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

LT

LT

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM3G7265948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27787
  • Mileage 111,116 KM

Vehicle Description

"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-XXXX

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2016 Chevrolet Cruze