2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
111,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM3G7265948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27787
- Mileage 111,116 KM
Vehicle Description
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
