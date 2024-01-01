Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE FA20 for sale in Renfrew, ON

2018 Toyota Camry

Details Features

$23,513

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Camry

LE FA20

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

LE FA20

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

  1. 11254016
  2. 11254016
  3. 11254016
  4. 11254016
  5. 11254016
  6. 11254016
  7. 11254016
  8. 11254016
  9. 11254016
  10. 11254016
  11. 11254016
Contact Seller

$23,513

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK7JU002075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01J9 CELE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Warranty

36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Jackson

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium Package for sale in Renfrew, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium Package 53,333 KM $36,513 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade Package for sale in Renfrew, ON
2014 Toyota Camry SE Upgrade Package 124,015 KM $16,013 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Renfrew, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE 51,785 KM $40,513 + tax & lic

Email George Jackson

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,513

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry