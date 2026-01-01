$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR46ND070439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,428 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mack Mackenzie Motors
2022 Buick Envision Avenir 78,428 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS 122,486 KM $25,691 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 136,287 KM $25,691 + tax & lic
Email Mack Mackenzie Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-432-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2022 Buick Envision