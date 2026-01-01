$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Buick Envision
Preferred
2023 Buick Envision
Preferred
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,738KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR4XPD015569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,738 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
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613-432-XXXX(click to show)
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Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2023 Buick Envision