Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Buick Envision

63,738 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14232647

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

  1. 14232647
  2. 14232647
  3. 14232647
  4. 14232647
  5. 14232647
  6. 14232647
  7. 14232647
  8. 14232647
  9. 14232647
  10. 14232647
  11. 14232647
  12. 14232647
  13. 14232647
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
63,738KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR4XPD015569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mack Mackenzie Motors

Used 2023 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in Renfrew, ON
2023 Buick Envision Preferred 63,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Renfrew, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 124,743 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE Used Low Kilometer 5 Passenger Sedan with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering wheel and a Sunroof for sale in Renfrew, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla SE Used Low Kilometer 5 Passenger Sedan with Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering wheel and a Sunroof 58,739 KM $24,691 + tax & lic

Email Mack Mackenzie Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3684

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2023 Buick Envision