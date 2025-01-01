$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir | LOADED | WIRELESS CARPLAY | BOSE AUDIO
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,958 KM
Vehicle Description
Another great choice: In our opinion one of the most underrated SUV's in the market today! A luxury SUV without the luxury nameplate but a PREMIUM one, BUICK! A brand that has risen up high standards of quality and fine appointments! Here is another option for you to consider, coming very soon- a gorgeous 2021 Buick Envision Avenir with a lovely timeless Satin Steel Gray Metallic exterior finish with a classic Ebony interior with perforated leather seating. The options are too much to list but here's a few: wireless charging/wireless carplay/android/hands-free programmable power liftgate/bose premium audio/heated front and rear seats/remote start.
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
