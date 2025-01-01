Menu
Another great choice: In our opinion one of the most underrated SUVs in the market today! A luxury SUV without the luxury nameplate but a PREMIUM one, BUICK! A brand that has risen up high standards of quality and fine appointments! Here is another option for you to consider, coming very soon- a gorgeous 2021 Buick Envision Avenir with a lovely timeless Satin Steel Gray Metallic exterior finish with a classic Ebony interior with perforated leather seating. The options are too much to list but heres a few: wireless charging/wireless carplay/android/hands-free programmable power liftgate/bose premium audio/heated front and rear seats/remote start.

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

69,958 KM

Details Description Features

Avenir | LOADED | WIRELESS CARPLAY | BOSE AUDIO

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
69,958KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZSR42MD180242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Another great choice: In our opinion one of the most underrated SUV's in the market today! A luxury SUV without the luxury nameplate but a PREMIUM one, BUICK! A brand that has risen up high standards of quality and fine appointments! Here is another option for you to consider, coming very soon- a gorgeous 2021 Buick Envision Avenir with a lovely timeless Satin Steel Gray Metallic exterior finish with a classic Ebony interior with perforated leather seating. The options are too much to list but here's a few: wireless charging/wireless carplay/android/hands-free programmable power liftgate/bose premium audio/heated front and rear seats/remote start.

 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

