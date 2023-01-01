Menu
2015 RAM 2500

211,000 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004513
  • VIN: 3C6TR4JT8FG556801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, RWD, Crew Cab, Long 8Ft Box, SLT Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Buckets and Console, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Bed Liner, Tunnel Cover, Factory Tow Package, Step Bars, 18" Chrome Wheels, New Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call! 

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

