$25,995+ tax & licensing
416-249-2277
2015 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
- Listing ID: 10004513
- VIN: 3C6TR4JT8FG556801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, RWD, Crew Cab, Long 8Ft Box, SLT Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Buckets and Console, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Bed Liner, Tunnel Cover, Factory Tow Package, Step Bars, 18" Chrome Wheels, New Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
