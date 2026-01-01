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<p>NEW ARRIVAL, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER, PW SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE, PW SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH, ALL SERVICE RECORDS UP TO DATE , SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599</p>

2018 Mazda CX-5

179,000 KM

Details Description

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14062380

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring AWD

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

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Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,000KM
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0313345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER, PW SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE, PW SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH, ALL SERVICE RECORDS UP TO DATE , SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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416-249-2277

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$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2018 Mazda CX-5