$14,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring AWD
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT Grand Touring AWD
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
179,000KM
VIN JM3KFBDM7J0313345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL, FULLY LOADED, LEATHER, PW SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE, PW SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUE TOOTH, ALL SERVICE RECORDS UP TO DATE , SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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$14,500
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Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2018 Mazda CX-5