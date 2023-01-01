Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

212,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

AS IS,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,212KM,$5900

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

AS IS,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,212KM,$5900

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10002920
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR388837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRAIVAL,212000KM,SOLD AS IS,AS PER OMVIC ,THIS CAR IS NOT CERTIFIED AND THEREFORE NOT DRIVEABLE AND NOT ROAD WORTHY,AFTER SAFETY IS DONE,THAN IT IS ROAD WORTHY AND DRIVEABLE,ONE OWNER,CAR FAX CLEAN,$5900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

