2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
AS IS,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,212KM,$5900
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10002920
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR388837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRAIVAL,212000KM,SOLD AS IS,AS PER OMVIC ,THIS CAR IS NOT CERTIFIED AND THEREFORE NOT DRIVEABLE AND NOT ROAD WORTHY,AFTER SAFETY IS DONE,THAN IT IS ROAD WORTHY AND DRIVEABLE,ONE OWNER,CAR FAX CLEAN,$5900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
