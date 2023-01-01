$14,850+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
2013 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,850
+ taxes & licensing
144,291KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW8DDA24531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 144,291 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
