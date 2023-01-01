Menu
2013 Ford Econoline

144,291 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

144,291KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW8DDA24531

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Commercial Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 144,291 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty Available

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

2013 Ford Econoline