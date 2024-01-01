Menu
Clean CARFAX, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Options and much more!!!

This Jetta looks and drives great and offers excellent fuel efficiency and reliability, making it an economical choice for any driver. Price to sell at $17,950, Including Certification, Tax and Licensing extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks. 
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. 

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

141,812 KM

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

141,812KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU4KM161617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3787
  • Mileage 141,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Options and much more!!!

This Jetta looks and drives great and offers excellent fuel efficiency and reliability, making it an economical choice for any driver. Price to sell at $17,950, Including Certification, Tax and Licensing extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2019 Volkswagen Jetta