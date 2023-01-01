$13,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
2014 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10401372
- Stock #: 3730
- VIN: 1FTNE2EW0EDB11311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 3730
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price reduced to $ 13950.00 !!!!!!!!!! Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Usb,Aux low roof, this van has the rear shelving, divider cruise control, power options, and much more priced to sell certified $13950,+ tax and licensing are extra, Financing available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.