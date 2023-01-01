Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Econoline

227,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Econoline

2014 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Econoline

E-250 Commercial

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1694292403
  2. 1694292443
  3. 1694292484
  4. 1694292528
  5. 1694292566
  6. 1694292603
  7. 1694292653
  8. 1694292707
  9. 1694292755
  10. 1694292793
  11. 1694292833
  12. 1694292860
  13. 1694292902
  14. 1694292948
  15. 1694292987
  16. 1694293021
  17. 1694293057
  18. 1694293086
  19. 1694293127
  20. 1694293169
  21. 1694293207
  22. 1694293240
  23. 1694293284
  24. 1694293324
  25. 1694293360
  26. 1694293397
  27. 1694293428
  28. 1694293470
  29. 1694293507
  30. 1694293541
  31. 1694293573
  32. 1694293605
  33. 1694293641
  34. 1694293686
  35. 1694293737
  36. 1694293774
  37. 1694293807
  38. 1694293848
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
227,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401372
  • Stock #: 3730
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW0EDB11311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3730
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Price reduced to $ 13950.00  !!!!!!!!!!   Clean Carfax,  Bluetooth, Usb,Aux low roof, this van has the rear shelving, divider cruise control, power options, and much more priced to sell certified $13950,+ tax and licensing are extra, Financing available 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2021 GMC Savana RWD ...
 68,000 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Savana RWD ...
 128,333 KM
$23,850 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry So...
 165,000 KM
$12,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory