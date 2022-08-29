Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

132,001 KM

Details Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT EXT CAB 4x4 ECOBOST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT EXT CAB 4x4 ECOBOST

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

132,001KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9240079
  • Stock #: 3661
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ETXEKG12247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 132,001 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 2dr HB...
 122,360 KM
$10,850 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 16,202 KM
$41,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory