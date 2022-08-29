$19,950+ tax & licensing
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2014 Ford F-150
2014 Ford F-150
XLT EXT CAB 4x4 ECOBOST
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
132,001KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9240079
- Stock #: 3661
- VIN: 1FTFX1ETXEKG12247
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,001 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2