2018 Chevrolet Spark

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen Infotainment System, ONSTAR, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, And Much more!!! </span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>This car offers excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience, and it looks and drives great. Priced at $13,950. Price includes certification. Tax and Licensing are extra</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.</span><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- Cash for your used cars or trucks. </span><br style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.</span></span></p>

2018 Chevrolet Spark

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1711664619
  2. 1711664619
  3. 1711664619
  4. 1711664618
  5. 1711664619
  6. 1711664619
  7. 1711664619
  8. 1711664619
  9. 1711664618
  10. 1711664618
  11. 1711664619
  12. 1711664618
  13. 1711664618
  14. 1711664618
  15. 1711664619
  16. 1711664618
  17. 1711664618
  18. 1711664617
  19. 1711664618
  20. 1711664618
  21. 1711664618
  22. 1711664618
  23. 1711664618
  24. 1711664618
  25. 1711664616
  26. 1711664618
  27. 1711664618
  28. 1711664619
  29. 1711664618
  30. 1711664617
  31. 1711664618
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA2JC440322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3785
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen Infotainment System, ONSTAR, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, And Much more!!!

This car offers excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving experience, and it looks and drives great. Priced at $13,950. Price includes certification. Tax and Licensing are extra

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

Used 2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2018 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 118,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Ford Focus SEL 117,000 KM $12,850 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan NV200 S for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Nissan NV200 S 157,290 KM $21,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Spark