2014 Honda CR-V

221,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

S/ROOF,B/U CAM,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLU

2014 Honda CR-V

S/ROOF,B/U CAM,ALLOYS,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLU

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895880
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53EH112790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$15900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

