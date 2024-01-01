2014 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
Divider, Shelving, Roof Rack, New Battery ,Power windows and locks, AUX connectivity, very reliable Cargo van with cargo area 8 feet by 4 feet , perfect for any contractor with almost any business , ready for work, low mileage and in good shape, priced to sell at $15850.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra. financing available for all kinds of credit.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.

- Cash for your used cars or trucks. 

- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. 

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

160,272KM
VIN 2C4RRGAG2ER425220

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3768
  • Mileage 160,272 KM

Divider, Shelving, Roof Rack, New Battery ,Power windows and locks, AUX connectivity, very reliable Cargo van with cargo area 8 feet by 4 feet , perfect for any contractor with almost any business , ready for work, low mileage and in good shape, priced to sell at $15850.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra. financing available for all kinds of credit.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

