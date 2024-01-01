$15,850+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM Cargo Van
119" WB
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
$15,850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3768
- Mileage 160,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Divider, Shelving, Roof Rack, New Battery ,Power windows and locks, AUX connectivity, very reliable Cargo van with cargo area 8 feet by 4 feet , perfect for any contractor with almost any business , ready for work, low mileage and in good shape, priced to sell at $15850.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra. financing available for all kinds of credit.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
Vehicle Features
