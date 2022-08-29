Menu
2014 Subaru Forester

143,000 KM

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Touring

2014 Subaru Forester

XT Touring

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9014632
  • Stock #: 3646
  • VIN: JF2SJHPC6EH529225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained Subaru Forester, 2.0L 4CYL, all wheel drive, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, HD radio, navigation, satellite radio, heated seats, sunroof/moonroof, voice command, cargo cover, leather, power locks and windows, power and heated mirrors, cruise control, turbo charged and much more, priced to sell at $19,850 including certification, tax and licensing are extra, financing available, call for more details.

We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

