One owner , Clean Carfax, very low mileage , all original , local fresh arrival with Automatic transmission,   well  dealer maintained with books and maintenance records,  power options and much more , fresh arrival , a must see Metrix, priced to sell at $ 15950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks. 
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. 

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

2014 Toyota Matrix

69,005 KM

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN Automatic FWD

2014 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN Automatic FWD

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

69,005KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE9EC129618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,005 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner , Clean Carfax, very low mileage , all original , local fresh arrival with Automatic transmission,   well  dealer maintained with books and maintenance records,  power options and much more , fresh arrival , a must see Metrix, priced to sell at $ 15950.00 including full certification, tax and licensing extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2014 Toyota Matrix