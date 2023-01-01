Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

141,295 KM

Details Features

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Comfortline

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

141,295KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533816
  • Stock #: 3734
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ0EM255631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3734
  • Mileage 141,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

