Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Fiat 500

125,917 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Fiat 500

2dr HB Sport

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1688077367
  2. 1688077425
  3. 1688077493
  4. 1688078294
  5. 1688078437
  6. 1688078685
  7. 1688078724
  8. 1688078922
  9. 1688078993
  10. 1688079049
  11. 1688079105
  12. 1688079164
  13. 1688079220
  14. 1688079262
  15. 1688079300
  16. 1688079351
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,917KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10125750
  • Stock #: 3707
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR2FT590311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,917 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2015 Fiat 500 2dr HB...
 125,917 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2019 RAM ProMaster 3...
 206,988 KM
$32,980 + tax & lic
2009 Harley-Davidson...
 13,014 MI
$15,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory