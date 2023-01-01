$28,860+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
2015 Ford Transit 150
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,860
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10054476
- Stock #: 3702
- VIN: 1FTNE9ZM5FKA85500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 3702
- Mileage 188,004 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, off lease , Backup camera, Bluetooth, T-150 extended 148" wheelbase low roof, this van has the rear shelving, divider cruise control, power options, and much more priced to sell certified $28860, tax and licensing are extra, Fianacing available
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.