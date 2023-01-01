Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit 150

188,004 KM

Details Description Features

$28,860

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,860

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit 150

2015 Ford Transit 150

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit 150

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1686494890
  2. 1686494926
  3. 1686494963
  4. 1686495003
  5. 1686495040
  6. 1686495077
  7. 1686495115
  8. 1686495153
  9. 1686495190
  10. 1686495226
  11. 1686495264
  12. 1686495300
  13. 1686495342
  14. 1686495376
  15. 1686495412
  16. 1686495447
  17. 1686495481
  18. 1686495514
  19. 1686495551
  20. 1686495584
  21. 1686495624
  22. 1686495659
  23. 1686495691
  24. 1686495728
  25. 1686495763
  26. 1686495800
  27. 1686495831
  28. 1686495866
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,860

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,004KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054476
  • Stock #: 3702
  • VIN: 1FTNE9ZM5FKA85500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3702
  • Mileage 188,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, off lease , Backup camera, Bluetooth, T-150 extended 148" wheelbase low roof, this van has the rear shelving, divider cruise control, power options, and much more priced to sell certified $28860, tax and licensing are extra, Fianacing available 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2015 Ford Transit 15...
 188,004 KM
$28,860 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit T-...
 143,747 KM
$32,850 + tax & lic
2018 RAM Cargo Van W...
 133,059 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory