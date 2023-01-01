$13,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,680KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,680 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean carfax- off lease vehicle. 4x4 sport with leather seats and air-condition. financing availible for all types off credit .
priced $13950 + hst Certified .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
