2015 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 6 8 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10201221

10201221 Stock #: 3706

3706 VIN: 1C4NJRAB4FD257865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3706

Mileage 51,680 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.