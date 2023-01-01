Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

51,680 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport

2015 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

51,680KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 3706
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB4FD257865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax- off lease vehicle. 4x4 sport with leather seats and air-condition. financing availible for all types off credit .

priced  $13950 + hst Certified . 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

