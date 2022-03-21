Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

297,454 KM

Details Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

297,454KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8681417
  • Stock #: 3619
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT8FS545620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 297,454 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2016 Ford F-250 XLT
 261,000 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 165,465 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey C...
 77,000 KM
$15,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory