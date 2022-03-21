$16,850+ tax & licensing
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2015 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
297,454KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8681417
- Stock #: 3619
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT8FS545620
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 297,454 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
