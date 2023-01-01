Menu
2016 Ford Transit

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619646
  • Stock #: 3747
  • VIN: 1FTYE9ZMXGKB26394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3747
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline/Natural Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

