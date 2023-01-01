$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2016 Ford Transit
2016 Ford Transit
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10619646
- Stock #: 3747
- VIN: 1FTYE9ZMXGKB26394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 3747
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline/Natural Gas
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2