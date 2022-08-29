Menu
2016 Ford Transit

0 KM

Details Features

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

2016 Ford Transit

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9310678
  Stock #: 3658
  VIN: 1FTYE9ZM1GKB08818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3658
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

