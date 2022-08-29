$28,950+ tax & licensing
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2016 Ford Transit
2016 Ford Transit
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9310678
- Stock #: 3658
- VIN: 1FTYE9ZM1GKB08818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 3658
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2