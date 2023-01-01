Menu
2016 Hyundai Veloster

94,127 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Hyundai Veloster

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3DR CPE AUTO TURBO Tech Package

2016 Hyundai Veloster

3DR CPE AUTO TURBO Tech Package

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,127KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10240046
  • Stock #: 3564
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE7GU300084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black`
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3564
  • Mileage 94,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, bluetooth, Navigation, Moonroof, Backup camera, heated seats, heated steeringwheel , well maintained all power options and so much more , a cute and fast little car priced to sell T $16850.00 including certificaton, tax and licensing are extra, Financing available for all kinds of credit. Buy with Confidense with over 35 years in business.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

