$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
2016 Hyundai Veloster
3DR CPE AUTO TURBO Tech Package
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10240046
- Stock #: 3564
- VIN: KMHTC6AE7GU300084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black`
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 3564
- Mileage 94,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax, bluetooth, Navigation, Moonroof, Backup camera, heated seats, heated steeringwheel , well maintained all power options and so much more , a cute and fast little car priced to sell T $16850.00 including certificaton, tax and licensing are extra, Financing available for all kinds of credit. Buy with Confidense with over 35 years in business.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.