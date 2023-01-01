Menu
2017 Audi Q5

105,000 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

KOMFORT,QUATTRO,2.0T,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD

2017 Audi Q5

KOMFORT,QUATTRO,2.0T,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUD

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WA1C2AFP1HA017844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CALIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED, $24900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

