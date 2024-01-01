2017 Ford Focus

Menu
<p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation,Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Heated Mirror, Alloy Wheels And Much More!!</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;> </p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.</span><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- Cash for your used cars or trucks. </span><br style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.</span></span></p>

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation,Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Heated Mirror, Alloy Wheels And Much More!!

 

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2017 Ford Focus