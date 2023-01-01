Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

164,547 KM

Details Description Features

$27,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1690399243
  2. 1690399278
  3. 1690399312
  4. 1690399349
  5. 1690399395
  6. 1690399431
  7. 1690399468
  8. 1690399505
  9. 1690399544
  10. 1690399581
  11. 1690399618
  12. 1690399655
  13. 1690399691
  14. 1690399726
  15. 1690399773
  16. 1690399831
  17. 1690399884
  18. 1690399921
  19. 1690399956
  20. 1690399991
  21. 1690400026
  22. 1690400179
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,547KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10229009
  • Stock #: 3711
  • VIN: 1FTYR1YM7HKB23834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3711
  • Mileage 164,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Lease T250- 130' wheel base ., Back up camera and bluethooth .divider and shelvings at the back . financing avalible for all types of credit . licencing and taxes are extra . shows minor claim in the car fax amount of $4619

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2018 Ford Transit T-...
 168,727 KM
$32,950 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 51,680 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit T-...
 218,861 KM
$25,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory