2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,850 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 4 , 5 4 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10229009

10229009 Stock #: 3711

3711 VIN: 1FTYR1YM7HKB23834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 3711

Mileage 164,547 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.