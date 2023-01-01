Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

143,205 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

XLT

XLT

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,205KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607091
  • Stock #: 3749
  • VIN: NM0LS7F76H1317109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3749
  • Mileage 143,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Bluetooth, Cruise control. power options, USB/Aux connectivity, rear parking sensors, rear shelvings and divider , this cargo van is in good shape well maintained off lease, this vehicle is wrapped in red but the original colour is white, priced to sell at $16850.00 certified, tax and licensing are extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

