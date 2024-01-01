Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$22900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Honda CR-V

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD,LX,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

AWD,LX,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1708275468
  2. 1708275532
  3. 1708275583
  4. 1708275644
  5. 1708275713
  6. 1708275776
  7. 1708275839
  8. 1708275922
  9. 1708276019
  10. 1708276086
  11. 1708276141
  12. 1708276266
  13. 1708276330
  14. 1708276941
  15. 1708277044
  16. 1708277128
  17. 1708277219
  18. 1708277267
  19. 1708277335
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H20HH117311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$22900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2015 Honda CR-V AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,ALLOYS,B/U CAM for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Honda CR-V AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,ALLOYS,ALLOYS,B/U CAM 261,000 KM $12,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,B/U CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Kia Sportage ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,B/U CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 208,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,B/U CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,B/U CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 194,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V